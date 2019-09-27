To the Editor,
In response to the letter from Judy Rembacki on Sept. 19 concerning city council members Marvin Thompson and Polly Singer-Eardley, several comments seem warranted.
First, it is indeed unfortunate the microphone was open when these council members exchanged some personal opinions, but who of us has not done the same thing in what we believed to be a private setting, involving only the ears of people who share the same opinion? That said, Rembacki did not stay on topic, but chose to personally attack Marvin Thompson saying he is “lazy,” “ignorant” and “prejudiced,” none of which is relevant to the open mic. However, her personal opinion of him with these adjectives would seem clearly prejudicial.
Furthermore, she gave more grace to Polly Singer-Eardley because “she is a very talented hat designer” and has, in her opinion, a great husband, obviously points totally irrelevant to the topic. She finally ends her letter talking religion.
I would like to end mine with some also: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” “There is none that is good, no not one.” “Take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the spec from your brother’s.”
Mark Christensen
Georgetown
