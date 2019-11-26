Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
It is Thanksgiving week again. My how time seems to fly. In just one more month I will have been serving as Scott County Judge-Executive for 10 years, an entire decade. It seems like just yesterday that I walked through the doors to face a new challenge in life.
These 10 years have been some of the most rewarding years in my life and at this special time of the year I would like to say thank you to the people of Scott County for providing this opportunity.
By many people’s standards, I lead a pretty dull life. I don’t like to travel and I hate vacations. I grew up as poor as the proverbial church mouse and my enjoyment then, as it is now, was just a simple trip down the Elkhorn on a warm summer evening.
I was not blessed with a lot of talent. I can’t sing a lick. I struggle as a public speaker and I certainly don’t have a lot of wealth. This job, however, provides me the greatest opportunity to do something good for the people of this county that otherwise I couldn’t do.
Scott County has been very, very good to me and my family, and serving as judge-executive allows me to pay back a little to those who have given so much to me. Thank you so much for this opportunity.
A young lady told me the other day that tears rolled down her daddy’s cheeks when he first turned on his water and it was “city water” and not sulfur water. I visited the senior citizens’ new home this past Sunday and saw the excitement on the faces of those who would enjoy this great facility. I look at the many wonderful things we have here in Scott County and I think how fortunate we are and I give thanks that I can be a small part of this.
I have a very large family and they love me and they love each other. What a wonderful blessing. I attend church every Sunday where the love of God is taught by a devoted minister to a caring group of believers. These are the things that make my life happy and what I am thankful for. They are the simple things in life, but they are life. It is the little things in life that make a big difference.
Someone once said, “Only he who gives thanks for the little things in life receives the big things.”
When we view the little things with thanksgiving even they become big things. So often we prevent God from giving us the great spiritual gifts He has in store for us because we fail to give thanks for our daily gifts.
A rewarding job, a great creek to fish, a loving family, a caring church and the greatest place in the world to live, those are the things I am thankful for.
All is not good, however, I have some dear friends who are going through some of the most difficult times of their lives at this holiday season and I know how hard it must be to even think about saying thanks. And this final thought you need to know: There are a lot of people saying their prayers and their thanks for you at this time in your life.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.