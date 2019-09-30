Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
“But what about living in the meantime?”
As we journey through life there will be some tragic events that will make life seem to stand still. The loss of your job, the death of a loved one and divorce rank among the highest.
This past week I had two conversations with a couple of friends trying to work their way through just such a dilemma. This article is for them and for anyone else who is walking this walk. They both felt they would make it in the long run and even be stronger, but what about living in the meantime?
The young mother who called was not asking for advice but mentioned how depressed she was. She was ready to pick up the pieces and move on then she remarked that somehow she needed to get her self-worth back.
“Don’t ever say this about yourself,” I answered back, “because things haven’t worked out doesn’t mean you are worth anything less. You are the same fine student I had a few years ago in school and don’t you ever forget this.”
Depression has a way of making one feel worthless. It is the guilt feeling in life that makes dealing with this disease so difficult. It is what living in the meantime is about.
There was a poster in the counselor’s office at school of a young, raggedly-dressed boy, but with a broad smile that said, “God didn’t make any junk.” Maybe that doesn’t say much or perhaps it says a great deal. Living in the meantime means never giving up on yourself. “God didn’t make any junk.”
What other advice could this philosopher pass on to his friends that might encourage them about living in the meantime? It would be to simply live each day and each precious moment one at a time. Things will get better.
The words to a beautiful song express this much better than mine. “One day at a time, sweet Jesus, that’s all I’m asking from you. Help me today, show me the way, one day at a time.”
Living in the meantime is the toughest time you will ever face in life. There are no magic words or secret formulas to ease this time, but if you believe in yourself and take one day at a time, be sure your faith will set you free.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
