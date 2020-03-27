To the Editor,
My Census letter arrived on Friday, March 20. I went to my computer and it was done within 10 minutes. Easy.
I got the short form. My neighbor got the long form and took 20 minutes to complete it. About one in five people receive the long form, which has more socioeconomic data to develop key statistics. Completing these forms online, following the instructions in your letter, is important in building a database of our population which is used by many agencies. If you don’t fill it out, your area will get fewer government dollars. Simple.
BTW, Thanks to the News-Graphic for being such an important source of our local information! I have been here for 20 years, and the News-Graphic is important — and I thank them for keeping going in spite of the coronavirus!
Bruce Gordon
Mallard Point
