Make informed choices about candidates
To the Editor,
During the most recent primary election, approximately 20% of registered voters exercised their right to vote. In the 2015 general election, less than a third of registered voters turned out to vote.
Here in Scott County, only 22.8% voted in the 2019 primary election. I believe we can and must do better.
This year’s general election is being held Nov. 5. No matter your party or politics, voting for the candidates that you believe will do the best job representing you is the most important thing you can do on Election Day.
On Nov. 5, we will be electing our Governor, Commissioner of Agriculture and other constitutional officers. Members of Scott County Farm Bureau are asking each of you to get to know the candidates and make an informed choice about who deserves your vote.
Many key issues are facing Kentucky, so it is critically important we elect officials who understand the importance of agriculture and the issues confronting our communities.
Your vote makes a difference. When elected officials know that its citizens are engaged and participate in the democratic process, it holds those officials accountable.
Join with me and the Scott County Farm Bureau on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and vote.
Stewart Hughes
Scott County Farm Bureau
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.