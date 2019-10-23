To the Editor,
We know Kentucky is finally moving forward because we have Daniel Cameron running for Attorney General in the state election next month. This sharp young fellow has been amazing to watch over the course of this year as he states very clearly his respect and alignment with our real values. The good folks of Kentucky deserve that.
Cameron’s resume is stellar and he’s a fresh new young face, with real progress in mind for Kentucky, exactly who we need in that office. For too long, we have been subjected to the personal profit and crony-driven motives of previous Attorney General office holders. The most recent fellow and his father before him both used that office for shaking down state employees for campaign cash. Their main henchman and bag man is sitting in jail right now, this is not Kentucky.
Cameron is the man we need to stop the good ol’ boy corruption in Frankfort. He is clearly the right person at the right time to bring dignity and respect back to this office. Please join me in voting for Daniel Cameron for Attorney General.
Bill Marshall
Midway
