To the Editor,
Reflecting on the past two days in our society. And the dangerous, unpredictable passions that stoked racism create. Especially, as it is becoming more accepted and normalized by so many.
It’s OK to call that stuff out. In fact, it’s essential. I was not a fan of this weekend’s cartoon.
Thanks for listening.
Tom Prather
Georgetown mayor
