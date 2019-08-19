To the Editor,
I wonder if the community prayer service organized to ask God to guide and protect our kids in the upcoming school year includes prayers to lift the scales from Mitch McConnell’s eyes.
Currently, there are numerous bipartisan gun bills passed by the House of Representatives on McConnell’s desk. McConnell has had these bills for six months but refuses to allow them to be considered by the Senate.
The bills are: H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 and H.R. 1112 Bipartisan Background Checks Act. Each enjoys overwhelming support from Americans, Democrats and Republicans.
There are also Red Flag bills that permit a family member or law enforcement officer greater latitude to take guns from those deemed a threat to shoot up the community. Most importantly there are also efforts to ban assault-style weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines.
Again, these bills have widespread support among Democrats, Republicans, Independents and gun owners. McConnell doesn’t care. He’s owned by the NRA.
Perhaps prayer will soften McConnell’s heart. Mark says all things are possible with God. Apparently, we need divine intervention. Murdering kids by the hundreds in school hallways is something few of us thought we’d ever see.
Remember, faith without works is dead. Here’s McConnell’s office phone number: 202-224-2541. Call him. Tell him to pass these bills and better protect your families.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
