Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
Fitch Drug Store has closed and another page in the history of Georgetown as I remember it closed. These were the “good old days” or at least they seem to be as I look back.
One of my fondest memories as a little boy was the trip back home from one of the Sunday baseball games at Moss Park. It was about a two-mile walk across town to the game and on the way back home Daddy would always stop at the drug store for a chocolate milkshake. And these were real milkshakes made in a steel canister with real ice cream. Then they were served with a large glass that would not quite hold all of that delicious shake and you would turn the cold steel canister up for the last few ounces of ice cream hanging to the bottom. That was the best part of all.
It seems like just yesterday that we gathered every afternoon in the booths for a cherry Coke as a high school student. It was there you met your sweetheart and spend an hour or so before heading home. John probably could have made more money if he charged rent instead of the nickel he got for a Coke.
Later as an adult it was the meeting place for a special coffee club group consisting of Chick Mifflin, Charles Lenahan, Leland Perkins, myself and a few others who would join us to discuss the problems of the world. Problems such as how to handle the parking downtown and who had the best basketball team. Was it Scott County or Georgetown? Yes, there were two high schools back then and it was quite a rivalry. And, yes, these were important issues because that was what was important in the good old days.
Things changed a lot downtown during my lifetime. All the retail merchants were here. Daddy bought me my first suit at Lair and Oldhams. I was going to a funeral and it just seemed right that I should have a suit. I still remember trying it on and when we found the perfect fit Mr. Lair threw in a new tie and white shirt so that I would look just right.
I bought my first bicycle from Parker Brothers Firestone Store. I had just gotten a job as a paperboy and had to have a bike to deliver the papers. Chick allowed me to pay two dollars a week for it and for the first time in my life I was in debt and only in the sixth grade.
There were three pool rooms, three grocery stores, four restaurants, four clothing stores and believe it or not, four drug stores all located in the Main Street block. Slowly but surely each one gave way to the shopping center and later the large department store but somehow John held on to this little piece of the past. And now these good old days of downtown Georgetown as I remember it as just that, a memory. But what a wonderful memory.
Thanks, John, for holding on so long. Fitch Drug Store will always be a monument of the good old days, but just as surely to the next generation, today will be the good old days in just a few short years. And when we wonder what is wrong with the world it might well be due to the fact we should have had more soda fountains, real milkshakes and a Fitch Drug Store.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
