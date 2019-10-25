To the Editor,
On Sept. 9, the city council voted to approve the Fairness Ordinance. I was one of three council members who voted “No.” I did so for several reasons.
1. The Ordinance is unnecessary. Georgetown is a fair and open community. We would not be the fastest growing city in the state if we were not.
2. The Ordinance leaves out key items. It does not include standards by which discrimination cases will be decided and it does not tell us what the penalty will be for violations. Even more troubling, it allows decisions affecting Georgetown to be decided by a Lexington agency.
3. The Ordinance, lacking an effective religious exception, can be used to harass faith-based and conservative businesses. We’ve seen the example of the Hands On Originals case in Lexington, in which over $500,000 in taxpayer funds has been used in an attempt to punish a small business for standing by its religious principles. Is this what we want for Georgetown?
I respectfully listened to people on both sides of the issue. By an overwhelming majority (at least 3 to 1), my constituents shared my concerns and asked me to vote against the Ordinance. I represent all citizens of Georgetown.
The Graphic seems to enjoy the fact that an anonymous ethics complaint was filed against myself and Councilman Thompson, a complaint that was summarily dismissed. Neither Mr. Thompson or I were contacted by the News-Graphic to give our side of the story. Why would someone file a meritless ethics complaint? The reason is clear — to harass, discredit and tarnish our reputations for voting “No.”
In the fraudulent ethics complaint, we were called “reprehensible.” Just because someone has a different opinion, does not make them “reprehensible.”
Rather than focusing on the bogus ethics complaint, the Graphic should report what was happening in the hallway immediately outside the Council Chamber on Sept. 9. Opponents of the Fairness Ordinance, including a local pastor, were harassed for having exercised their right to free speech. The council has received two disturbing emails which detail this conduct.
As a community, we need to move forward and work together. We may have different opinions, but we can all work together to make Georgetown the best city in which to live and work. I have enjoyed serving the people of Georgetown and will continue to do so.
Polly Singer Eardley
Georgetown
