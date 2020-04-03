Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
The Bible is full of accounts of miracles. Some say they are just metaphors to explain a truth while others say otherwise, that they truly are miracles. And of course there are those who say there is no such thing as a miracle.
One such story is that of the young boy who had two fish and five barley loaves. It was from this small lunch that Jesus divided it among over 5,000 people with an abundance left over. Was this a miracle or was it a metaphor, or did it simply not happen?
I read a story this week of a poor young girl from a small inner-city section of Philadelphia. It was many years ago when this little lass wandered into a small, crowded church. She was turned away because there was no room for her.
Sobbing, the little girl slowly walked away. “I can’t go to Sunday school,” she sobbed to the pastor as he walked by. Seeing her shabby, unkempt appearance the pastor guessed the reason and, taking her by the hand, took her inside and found a place.
The little girls’ life ended shortly after, and as her body was being removed from one of the run-down tenement buildings a small red purse was found. Inside the purse was 57 cents and a crumpled note scribbled in childish handwriting which said, “This is to help build the little church bigger so more children can go to Sunday school.”
When the pastor read this note to his congregation the following Sunday, he challenged them to add to this donation and to enlarge the building. As the story was circulated, a wealthy individual donated land for the new building, checks poured in from across the country and within a short time a new building seating over 3,000 was built.
If you are ever in Philadelphia, look up Temple Baptist Church and Temple University, and then go to the Good Samaritan Hospital where in one of the rooms you will see the sweet face of a little girl whose 57 cents, so sacrificially saved, made such remarkable history.
Could a poor traveling preacher feed thousands of people from a small lunch, could he make the lame walk or the blind to see? Could a poor little girl’s small change help build a university? Do miracle really happen?
For those who doubt I would suggest they take at trip along the Elkhart and see nature at its best or on a clear night observe the stars or a morning sunrise or better yet, the miracle of a newborn baby.
When we consider all these things — the heavens, the moon and stars or even the birds of the air and the fish of the seas — can there be any doubt that there are miracles?
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
