To the Editor,
With only one amendment ever overturned in the history of the United States (18th) and no current or past legislation introduced to overturn the 2nd Amendment, the Scott County Fiscal Court unanimously and unnecessarily voted to give an opinion that is worthless, unenforceable and a waste of time and money.
Scott County has more important and pressing matters to deal with than to involve themselves in a partisan political stunt intended to create a “solution” for a problem that does not exist.
The choice of a few citizens to call for an unenforceable and unconstitutional “sanctuary” status is...I’ll use Bill Burke’s word “stupid.”
Perhaps the fiscal court can use the resolution as scratch paper to takes notes while fixing important issues, like the landfill, the opioid crisis and infrastructure problems.
Jeffery R. Stone
Georgetown
