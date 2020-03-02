News that several Central Kentucky newspapers are dropping their sports writers clearly received some attention.
Several friends emailed, and others shared facebook posts with me, expressing shock and disappointment. I did not get any messages from our sports staff, so I consider that a positive.
The quick answer is no, we do not plan to drop our sports coverage.
Even so, any business manager must decide what works and does not work for his or her business. That is true of newspapers, but also it is true of any business. The manager knows the business and the market and all decisions must be made in order to keep that business healthy and viable. These publishers felt such a move was in their businesses’ best interest and, while I do not think it is in Georgetown’s best interest, I respect that.
But it gives me an opportunity to plead our case.
Over almost 33 years I have been a newspaper publisher. During that time I have been a publisher in three different states, and there has not been a single year I would call easy. Running any business is a challenge, and newspapers are certainly no different.
But it is getting especially hard for all media. Yes, radio and television have their own issues, but they don’t talk about it as publicly as newspapers do. The Internet has changed the way things operate, and the advertising pie, which has long financed media including newspapers, is now sliced in many ways.
So, if you enjoy the News-Graphic’s sports coverage, or its news, its photos, its school news, or any other part of the newspaper — or website, app, text messaging service, magazines, videos or other media we produce — we need your support. Whether that is a subscription, or the purchase of a single copy, or an advertisement, we need your support. No business can survive without support, and that includes the News-Graphic.
For years, the News-Graphic was alone with a pay wall on its website because our reporters have families, and I believe they deserve to be paid for the service they provide. I will never apologize for that, and the News-Graphic is no longer alone. But for years, many news websites were free; so many people have come to believe accurate information is an entitlement and some people resented the News-Graphic for its position.
But I know there is no other outlet that covers Scott County better than the News-Graphic. None.
I will always appreciate Scott County High School football coach Jim McKee when the Cardinals were getting ready to play for the state championship several years back. Reporters from all over the state converged on the practice field when McKee appeared. He stopped, looked around and told the outside reporters, “You can wait over there. I’m going to talk with the News-Graphic first because they have been here every week. You guys just showed up.”
McKee gets it.
We cover Scott County. Period. Honor rolls. Weather alerts. Football. Basketball. Softball. City Council. Fiscal Court. Crime. People You Should Know. Grocery stores. Clothing stores. We cover it all.
Yes, there are days when we do it better than others, but I would put our record up against anyone else. Especially when it comes to Scott County news.
As the News-Graphic publisher I often have to make difficult, even painful decisions in order to keep the newspaper healthy and operating. And yes, that is more difficult today than it was when I started as a publisher almost 33 years ago, but not that much more difficult.
Yes, I am always looking at what works and what doesn’t. Months ago, we dropped the TV listings and there are some readers who may never forgive me, but I felt it was in the newspaper’s best interest.
Right now, we are not considering dropping sports coverage. I am proud that our sports coverage is among the best found in any community newspaper anywhere, and I believe our sports editor, Kal Oaks is the best. Last year we provided video broadcasts of some high school games and this year we teamed with the school system to provided almost two dozen audio casts of Great Crossing and Scott County basketball games. Kal, Derek Varney and James Scogin provided a professional, entertaining broadcast for each game.
But we still need your support if we hope to continue. We have not raised our annual all-access (print and website) subscription rate of $77 in several years, but yes, raising those rates is always an option. Our single copy rate is still $1, even the Weekend edition, and that is much less than most comparable newspapers. Last Thanksgiving, the News-Graphic was $1 with the same advertising flyers as other newspapers selling for as much as $5 or more.
The News-Graphic is an outstanding paper. I say that not because I’m the publisher, but because others who know newspapers tell me so. We have awards to prove it. But we also have readers who let us know that what we do matters.
But we are no different than any other business. Without your support, we could not exist.
So, if it bothers you that several Kentucky newspapers dropped their sports writers, and you appreciate what the News-Graphic brings to the Scott County community, help us by supporting us.
Buy a subscription and encourage your friends to do the same. Buy a classified ad. Buy a retail ad. Support our advertisers and let them know where you saw their ad.
Help us to continue being your newspaper.
Mike Scogin can be reached at MScogin@news-graphic.com.
