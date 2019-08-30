Even in a prosperous community such as Scott County, it is hard to believe almost 15 percent of our children are food insecure.
Including adults, almost 6,000 of our neighbors are not always certain if or when they will eat again, according to the Map the Meal Gap study released last May.
September is Hunger Action Month, a national effort to bring more attention to what is going on in our communities.
Here are some other statistics from the same study:
—Child food insecurity in Kentucky ranges from 11.7 percent in Oldham County to 31.5 percent in Magoffin County.
—Kentucky has the nation’s highest rate of food insecurity among adults age 50-59. Nationally, the food insecurity rate among adults 50-59 is 11.3 percent while in Kentucky the rate is 18.6 percent.
—Kentucky’s 8.4 percent food insecurity rate for seniors age 60 or older is also higher than the national average of 7.7 percent.
—Seniors who live with grandchildren are more likely to be food insecure than seniors who do not.
Our community is blessed with several organizations that service those who are food insecure. We depend heavily upon our school system to address such needs as evidenced by the statistic 6.5 percent of our students receive meal assistance at school. Many students depend upon backpack programs for food during the weekend.
AMEN House services hundreds of families weekly who need help by providing food and other necessities. Almost every church has some kind of program available to help those in need.
Yet, the need grows.
No one in the United States, much less Scott County, should go hungry. We have been far too blessed to ignore those in need.
We are proud of our community’s services, and their efforts are appreciated. But as a part of this community the News-Graphic wants to do its part.
The News-Graphic is looking for six area churches or organizations to partner with the newspaper to provide Care Boxes, some may call them Blessing Boxes, on their campuses. The newspaper will provide a former newspaper rack — those from which you have previously purchased papers —which will be refurbished so that canned food items or other nonperishables can be stored. These Care Boxes will be housed at various churches around the community, so if anyone needs food at any time of the day or night, they just need to find a Care Box.
We will also regularly publicize the eventual locations of these boxes — and any other similar services — in the News-Graphic, The Scott Shopper, on our website and social media sites. Weekly, that’s a reach of 50,000 people plus.
The first step is for any church or organization interested to contact me at mscogin@news-graphic.com. We’re going to limit the initial rollout to six, but we hope to add more if there is enough interest. We have contacted several automobile repair businesses for quotes to refurbish the racks, but so far we haven’t gotten much response. If you know of someone who may be interested in helping us refurbish the boxes let me know. Mostly, it will require only painting.
Our hope is to have these boxes on location by the holidays if not sooner.
So many in our community are doing so much, but this month is a call to action to fight hunger, so the News-Graphic wants to do its part.
Think about it. Pray about it. And if your church or organization is interested in such a program, let me know.
Mike Scogin can be reached at MScogin@news-graphic.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.