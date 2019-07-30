Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
He was called doubting Thomas because he had to have proof. When told by his fellow disciples that they had seen Jesus, he replied that until he had placed his hand in the nail-pierced hand of Jesus he would not believe. Thus even today those who doubt are often referred to as “doubting Thomases.”
How much proof, however, do we need to realize there is a divine power greater than us and one who controls the universe? If you are a doubting Thomas, perhaps you need to take a fishing trip with me some day along the Elkhorn. It is there where I am made aware of the greatness of God.
There is a spot just below the Robinson Dam that I fish each spring. When the water is high and turbulent and nearly out of its banks there is a small, quiet eddy where the fish always find their way to safety until the water subsides to its normal pool. It is only a small area of a couple of hundred feet, but somehow, they always seem to find it. It has been this way for more than the 50 years I have fished this very spot. When the water subsides the fish are gone only to return at the next high water. I wonder how they know exactly where this small safe area is?
For the many years I have fished the cathole, there has always been a nest of wood ducks that made their spring home in an old hollow tree. There they have raised their young and then leave for the winter. But just as surely as they leave, the next spring they return. They surely must have a good navigation system. Their system is a lot better than mine because I often get lost just coming from a Reds ball game.
And what about those killdeer birds? If you happen to come upon the mother bird she will drop her wing as though it is broken and if you try to catch her she will run along the ground for several hundred yards and then fly gracefully away. This is her way of luring any predators away from her nest of young ones. I wonder how she thought of this?
There is a story of a young lad returning home from Sunday School and dawdling along the way, scuffed his shoe into the grass, and there he found a caterpillar. He then picked up a fluffy milkweed pod and blew out all the “filler.” A bird’s nest in a tree overhead, so wisely placed on high, was just another wonder that caught his eye.
“I’ve been to Bible school,” he said and turned a piece of sod. He picked up a wiggly worm replying, “I’ve learned a lot about God.”
“That’s a very fine way,” a neighbor said, “for a boy to spend his time. If you’ll tell me where God is, I’ll give you a new dime.”
Quick as a flash, the answer came. Nor were his accents faint. “I’ll give you a dollar, mister, if you can tell me where God ain’t.”
There are a lot of doubting Thomases in the world, but few are found among the innocence of a young lad or fisherman that has spent a lifetime along the banks of a beautiful stream. “Yeah, I’ll give you a dollar if you can tell me where God ain’t.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
