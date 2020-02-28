To the Editor,
Your recent obituary for Warren Price omitted the most important fact that Warren was a farmer; and not a common tobacco farmer like most local farmers of his generation, but a real farmer who produced food.
In a Scott County where farming was almost totally dependent on financial support from U.S. government for tobacco crops, Warren was one of very few farmers who rejected such support in favor of producing food.
Warren was my neighbor with whom I sometimes disagreed, but I respected him because of the long hours he worked to produce and market something beneficial, food, rather than just more killer tobacco, sporthorses and idle words.
In November I gave Warren some persimmons that had fallen off my tree, and, in exchange he gave me some paw-paw seeds. I hope Warren planted seeds from those persimmons, and that resulting persimmon trees will bear fruit for new generations of Scott Countians. I will plant the paw-paw seeds he gave me and trust they will similarly bear fruit. Persimmons, paw-paws, black walnuts, hickory nuts, garlic mustard and poke greens should, in my opinion, along with other native, “volunteer,” edible vegetation, be priority crops for local farmers and horticulturists, because they suffer from no serious posts and thus need no chemical treatment.
But anyone careful and thrifty enough to preserve and harvest native, volunteer vegetation will be defamed as “stuck in the mud” and standing in the way of so-called “progress,” by the heavily mechanized farmers who rush to raise government-sponsored, volume-marketed row crops, such as tobacco, hemp, soybeans and wheat. That’s because government personnel, including legislation, who sponsor such row crops have no experience of, acquaintance with, or regard, patience, or tolerance for economic botany. For them, motorized machinery, the more the better, is what makes a crop; while, for them, our local woodlands and other natural vegetation, which offer the healthiest food, fiber and timber for the least labor, are just obstacles to bulldoze as soon in possible to make way for mechanized row crops; for hay and pasture to food slaughter animals that, for then, make a meal; or for sporthorse farming.
Sporthorse farming depends on people’s misplaced fascination with mobility, as in their fascination with motor transport. Mobility produces nothing useful. You can’t eat it, wear it to keep warm, or build a house with it. Farming for food, fiber and/or timber makes much more sense than sporthorse farming. The many recent horse deaths at U.S. racetracks, including Keeneland, cast doubt on the future of sporthorse farming.
Warren Price and other back-country people have told me that wild poke greens were a major crop for their families, that they both canned and froze. Popularity of lawns and motorized lawn-mowing machinery in Georgetown is rapidly reducing the town’s botanic reassures, including poke greens and making Georgetown relatively a botanic desert. Potential volunteer fiber crops are disappearing, including the many “weeds” that formerly were used to make mattresses (compared to imported, Chinese-made mattresses now common in Georgetown.); as well as volunteer timber. Fortunately Georgetown Council adopted in 2006 its Ordinance 06-027 which repealed former lawn-mowing requirements and recommends “natural landscaping” — trees, shrubs, forbs (weeds), ferns, grasses, wildflowers to any height. But generations of Georgetonians have been habituated to lawn-mowing, and Georgetown’s code enforcement office still lists “tall grass” on its website among so-called nuisances it prohibits.
Investment in expensive farm-crop machinery and home lawn-mowing machinery has gradually caused natural vegetation to be seen as an enemy. But foraging food, fiber and timber from natural vegetation immediately dispels the consensus illusion that “…anything not bought is not worth having…” and reminds that some of “…the best things in life are free!” There are many native, natural, “volunteer,” crops that may be counted among “the best things in life” simply because, other than harvest, they require no labor. Farmers and proprietors buy machinery in service to “the system” created by capitalist manufacturing, and to its vision of technologized “progress,” so-called. But machinery on the land, by intentionally or accidentally damaging, natural vegetation, causes cropwork to be done “the hard way,” and may actually reduce potential yield of all crops if volunteer food, fiber and timber (including firewood) crops are included.
Steven Price
Georgetown
