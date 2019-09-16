To the Editor,
I was distressed to learn that our Scott County Fiscal Court is entertaining the idea of selling the old Jailer’s House, home of the Arts Consortium, to a private entity. When I recall the hours that community volunteers contributed to its restoration, I cannot believe our current leaders would let this treasure go out of the hands of local government. It belongs to the community.
In 1997, my husband Bill Caroland volunteered his time to do a structural analysis of the old jail and jailer’s house to see if they were sound and worth saving. From his extensive work he concluded that they were. He listed repairs that would have to be made in order of importance. Without these repairs, he stated that the structures would soon be worthless and need to be torn down.
The new Arts Consortium organization was able to apply for and receive a matching grant of $10,000 from the Kentucky Heritage Council, using his time for the matching in-kind requirement. The roof on the jailer’s house was top priority followed by rebuilding the northwest corner of the house and repair of the brick work and front porch.
A few of the dedicated community members who worked to save the structures would include: Barbara Stripplehoff, Hue and Sarah Wyatt, Ann Bevins, Jerry Richardson, Mary Susan Kring, Gail Austin, Carol Brannock, Janna Brill, Louise Taylor, Eve Oakley, Joe Rhinehart, Jan Farley, George McGee, Judy Apple, Doris Reed, Joella Wallen and many, many more. Fundraising events included bake sales, a Bluegrass Hoedown, High Tea and Christmas concert, New Orleans Jazz Brunch and home tours. A cookbook, “More, Please” was published that has been republished recently and is available for sale.
These volunteers were in at the very beginning. Now that the work has been done on the Jailer’s House and it has been maintained as an art center, also manned primarily by volunteers, should the fiscal court sell it to the highest bidder?
I could perhaps accept Tourism as a tenant as long as a gallery and gift shop remained, but I wonder why any of this is under consideration. What has happened to the idea of an arts corridor from the old Jailer’s House to Cardome? What is the vision for the jail and its history?
Ellie Caroland
Scott County
