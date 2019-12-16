To the Editor,
In this historic constitutional crisis, I ask that you publish with a view to posterity. Those of us supporting the impeachment and removal of the president, do so out of respect for basis for our self-government and hard won freedoms. The president is not abusing his power but ours, the force of action based on our desires and needs.
Turning that power into personal gain of any sort is theft. The authority of president is our power, it’s the possession of any person. I encourage your paper to pursue this line of publication and investigation.
Roger Ward
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.