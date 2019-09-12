Fairness sounds like an easy concept.
It isn’t.
What may be “fair” to one individual or group may be seen as not “fair” to others. That may be due to perspective, income, upbringing or an entire array of other factors.
Even so, “fairness” should always be the goal of government. It is important to understand that part of a government’s role is to protect and take care of those who are unable or unwilling to take care of themselves, no matter the reason. The strong, powerful and wealthy seldom need the protection of government.
So, as one looks at the Fairness Ordinance passed this week by the Georgetown City Council, it is also important to understand the intent is to protect people who need protection.
No matter your personal feelings about the LGBTQ community, they are citizens who deserve to be treated with kindness, understanding and compassion.
And fairness.
In many ways, this is the civil rights movement of this generation. Insert Native American, woman, African American, elderly among other societal subgroups into any argument against this ordinance and it would be the same argument made at an earlier time when it was easy to discriminate against that specific group.
This is not about endorsing one lifestyle or another. Instead it is about humanity and understanding that as much as we are different, we are also alike.
The council took a courageous step forward becoming Kentucky’s 13th city to approve such an ordinance. It was the right thing to do.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.