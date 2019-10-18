To the Editor,
Your editorial opinion published on Sept. 24, “Recent water issues foretell future challenges,” followed your reportage of Jan. 14 on Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Service, and its future in wake of its recent rate increases; and your Sept. 21 reportage on same GMWSS, “Odd water leaves bad taste with some.”
You conclude your said editorial opinion by expressing your apparent anguish and doubt about “…what could happen if plans aren’t made to address our future water needs.”
To you, Mr. Editor, and to all Georgetonians, I unashamedly advise: the next time you flush a wet toilet, or thoughtlessly discard bath water or water from washing clothes, you make good reason for your said anguish and doubt. You have, in other reportage during current period of low rainfall, quoted request of GMWSS Director Azevedo for conservation of water. Such conservation, practiced every day, 365 days per year, and not just during dry weather, is easiest and most obvious means to substantially increase Georgetown’s supply of water, and to receive such doubt and anguish.
As home horticulturist, I need water for my crops, most of which water comes from rain or snowmelt collected from the roof of my house and stored in a barrel or pit. My crops further need fertilization, which is most obviously and easily provided by home excreta buried under garden beds or composted. Horticulture, while providing me the best possible food, fiber and timber crops, has taught me how to wisely capture, save, use and reuse roofwater.
Urban horticulture in Georgetown, including urban forestry, is thoroughly authorized by law, is encouraged by law and is even funded by one federal law. Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 413.072 authorizes horticulture and sylviculture (forestry) anywhere in Kentucky. KRS 149.336 encourages small-scale, non-industrialized, urban forests in Kentucky. KRS 198B.060(3) allows “urban-county” horticulturists exemptions from Kentucky Building Code so that they can legally manage roofwater and excreta as described above. Georgetown-Scott County Comprehensive Plan encourages horticulture and sylviculture throughout our town and county. Georgetown-Scott County Zoning Ordinance allows same in all zoning districts. Georgetown Ordinance 06-027 repeals former mowing requirement so that all land in Georgetown is available not only for horticulture, but also for benign neglect of natural vegetation and for economic botany. Federal law 16 U.S. Code 2105 encourages and even funds urban forestry.
Urban horticulture and forestry thus offer all Georgetonians incentive, good reason and legal basis for roofwater capture, and for dry, horticultural management of excreta.
Such dry management of excreta is further legally justified by KRS 224.43-010: “It is the policy of the Commonwealth to limit and reduce the amount of solid waste…in disposal facilities…through…reuse of solid waste…composting…and resource recovery.” “Disposal facilities,” such as Scott County’s infamous, despised landfill, can thus, under KRS, through such dry, on-site management of excreta, be relieved of shipments by GMWSS of its treated sewage sludge, which shipments are carried by such road-hazardous “heavy motor trucks” as, according to KRS 189.670, “…endanger the safety and lives of the traveling public.”
Further legal argument for roofwater capture and for dry management of excreta is found in KRS 91A.520 regarding “user fees” charged by Kentucky towns for their public services: “user fees shall not generate…profits…” Town of Georgetown is thus prohibited from selling its GMWSS water and sewer services for profit. Though said town would probably try to justify its GMWSS with argument that GMWSS employs and pays salaries, the fact is, employees of GMWSS would be better fed, clothed and sheltered by occupations in horticulture, fiber crop work and forestry; and would enjoy safer, non-chlorinated water by capturing roofwater at their homes.
Your said editorial opinion of Sept. 24, commends former Judge-Executive Lusby because he “…pushed hard to build a reservoir…” intended to greatly increase capacity of GMWSS to sell water. But, in fact, Lusby and Scott Fiscal Court pushed so hard for such a reservoir that, while hastening to acquire properties in northwest Scott County for reservoir site, using eminent domain law and threat thereof, they failed to first obtain federal permit required to build a reservoir. And because said permit was later, in 2010, denied, said reservoir has not been built. Mania for public water service with increased capacity caused 23 properties to be taken by fiscal court, which properties should now be returned to families and individuals who lost them, if they want them back.
Current plan of GMWSS to expand its water and sewer service should be put on hold until every Georgetonian captures and stores all rain and snowwater from her or his roof; captures and reuses all of her or his wastewater; and relies on dry, onsite management of her or his excreta.
Stephen Price
Georgetown
