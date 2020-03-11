Behind the reference desk in the Scott County Public Library there is a sign: “Welcome: All Sizes. All Colors. All Cultures. All Sexes. All Beliefs. All Religions. All Ages. All Types. All People.” It accords well with the library’s stated mission to treat all patrons with equality and respect.
In contrast, there is a plaque in the lobby, prominently displayed, noting the dedication of the original library: “Public Library: 1929. Erected by Mrs. Junius Ward Johnson as a memorial to George W. Johnson — Provisional Governor of Kentucky under the Confederacy.” Mrs. Junius Ward Johnson (Fannie Willis Johnson) was a philanthropist and George W. Johnson’s daughter-in-law. She donated the entirety of the library’s $15,000 construction cost.
Born in 1811, George W. Johnson was a Scott County attorney, politician and planter who owned 26 enslaved persons in 1860. In 1861, with the election of Lincoln and the onset of the Civil War, Johnson called for Kentucky’s secession from the Union and urged that it join the eleven slave states of the newly-formed Confederacy, a nation established, in the words of its vice president Alexander Stephens, upon “the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”
As governor of Kentucky’s provisional Confederate state government, Johnson supported these sentiments. In a November 1861 address to the Confederate state legislature in Bowling Green, he vociferously asserted the superiority of the “Caucasian race” and denounced the “Lincoln party,” “Northern fanatics” and abolitionists who dared interfere with Kentucky’s “peculiar institution” of slavery. “Should we stand idly by and permit our destinies to be forever connected with the North; our feelings to be outraged; our interests to be ruined; our sympathies to be disregarded...?” he demanded. “Never. Death itself ought to be, and is, preferable to such dishonor.”
Johnson’s wealth and power depended upon chattel slavery, a racist system of brutal human exploitation. Rather than see it threatened, he preferred to risk war, disunion and death. Ultimately, he died in support of his beliefs. On April 7, 1862, Johnson was mortally wounded at the Battle of Shiloh while fighting as a private with the Confederate army. A posthumous appraisal of his vast estate listed an assorted number of livestock as well as the names of some of the people he enslaved:
Gabriella, age 50, assessed at $100.
Mary Ann, age 35, assessed at $350.
Tom, age 19, assessed at $800.
Emily, age 10, assessed at $450.
Harry, age 3, assessed at $150.
There were many more. All considered property to be disposed of to settle debts, like so many mules and hogs.
George Washington Johnson committed treason against the United States and gave his life in defense of a nation explicitly created to protect white supremacy and to ensure the perpetual enslavement of African Americans. His beliefs and actions cannot be reconciled with the library’s modern mission of inclusivity and respect. The plaque itself, dedicated at the height of Jim Crow law and at a time when Scott County had segregated libraries, served not only to honor Johnson’s memory but to reinforce the racial hierarchy of the day. Mrs. Johnson, the daughter of a Mississippi planter and slave-holder, owed her fortune to the toil of those held in bondage by both her father and father-in-law, yet their descendants were not welcome at the library she constructed.
The plaque does not deserve its current place of prominence, and I encourage the library to consider its removal.
James Bartek is a resident of Scott County and holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of Kentucky.
