We have some great news to share out of Frankfort as last week the state announced a budget surplus and new record for corporate investment in our commonwealth.
As of June 30, the end of the 2019 Fiscal Year, Kentucky had a budget surplus of $194.5 million. Simply put, that means we had almost $200 million after we paid all of our bills. When announcing the surplus, State Budget Director John Chilton credited the surplus to tax changes made by the 2018 General Assembly and the state’s strong economy. While the surplus is good news, it is already committed to help cover both unbudgeted expenses and to pay off debts. For example, the state will transfer $70 million to the Teachers’ Retirement System medical insurance fund, and the remainder will go to cover pension obligations in the Kentucky Employee Retirement Fund.
Kentucky also reached a new record in announced corporate investments — which translates into $20 billion in new jobs and economic growth since December of 2015. This is further proof that the pro-job and pro-growth policies pushed by the legislature and governor are paying off.
However, it is also important to note that we are nowhere near reaching our potential and there is still work to be done to bring prosperity to every corner and community of Kentucky. The General Assembly has already begun laying the groundwork for our next steps, as various interim joint committees met last week.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue heard testimony from the Kentucky Retirement Systems that we will likely see yet another increase in pension costs. According to their executive director, employers in the Kentucky Retirement Systems may see an increase of between 2.8 to 13 percent of covered payroll for retirement under new actuarial assumptions. The increases are caused by a two-year increase in life expectancy among KRS retirees, as well as a decrease in turnover among some KRS plan members.
The Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture met this week and heard reports from officials from the Farm Service Agency regarding the Beginning Farmer Program. The agency utilizes loans and aid to recruit and equip first-time farmers with the tools they need to succeed. The program has a specific emphasis on assisting typically underserved groups such as women, minorities, youth and veterans as they pursue a career in farming. With an aging farmer population, we need to continue to recruit a diverse group of people who are interested in being our nation’s food source.
Members of the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Interim Joint Committee heard from officials with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet about challenges facing our workforce. According to the Cabinet, there are 134,800 job openings in Kentucky at this time, with most coming in the business, information technology and healthcare sectors. They noted that the demand for skilled, well-trained employees is only increasing, and emphasized the need to continue improving programs to meet workforce demands.
The Cabinet also discussed challenges facing the state’s unemployment insurance program. They noted that while the unemployment insurance trust fund is relatively healthy, it still falls far short of federal recommendations. To be frank, they warned that a downturn in the economy could lead to financial problems within the fund. Clearly, this is an issue we will continue to monitor.
The practice of “doxing” received a lot of attention during this week’s Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary meeting. “Doxing” is the common phrase used to describe when someone uses the Internet to release personal information about a minor with the specific intent to abuse, harass, intimidate or scare a child. Many of us remember the school group from Covington Catholic that became the focus of national outrage when media outlets from across the country posted video of one of the students standing face-to-face with someone who participated in a political march. That young man’s father shared with the committee how his son was repeatedly attacked and harassed because of the news coverage.
I hope to continue updating you over the next few months. In the meantime, I can be reached at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like more information, or to e-mail me, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov. You can also share your thoughts with me on Facebook @PrattforKY or on Twitter @PrattforKY.
Phillip pratt represents the 62nd House District.
