To the Editor,
Donald Trump is a lying, cheating backstabber. His word means nothing.
He pardons crooks and fires truth tellers. Trump was 3 months late protecting us, refusing to admit his failure, calling it “Chinese virus” not a world wide pandemic.
In November Trump, McConnell and their Republican nurse maids in the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court who used their powers for greed and corruption, sickening our country’s health and economy will be expelled, “fired” for their crimes.
We will wash our hands thoroughly getting rid of the whole despotic mess of them.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
