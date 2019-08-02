To the Editor,
Did the city of Georgetown not learn anything from the landfill privatizing debacle?
Private companies have to make profits and they always want more.
Privatizing trash pickup may sound simple and cheap now, just like the takeover of the landfill, but it is not in the citizens best interests.
Melanie Morgan
Georgetown
