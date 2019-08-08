A few weeks ago, Mayor Tom Prather floated the idea of privatizing Georgetown’s trash collection services.
The idea was naturally met with mixed reactions, and so far nothing but a mention of the topic has surfaced.
Even so, the idea of privatization for waste management for Georgetown deserves some discussion and study. Like many such proposals, such an action has pros and cons that must be considered.
Many cities have successfully turned over its trash collection to a private firm with great success. But there are other cities that have either decided against such a move or made the decision only to regret it later. That’s why such an action should not be viewed lightly by anyone.
The obvious reason for privatization is cost savings. For Georgetown, based upon the 2019-20 budget, sanitation is expected to generate $2.26 million in revenue against expenses of $2.08 million. Included in these projections is the recycling center — of which the cost is shared with Scott County — which is expected to generate $150,735 in revenue against projected costs of $281,970, so the anticipated loss for the city is some $135,235.
At a glance the city and its sanitation department is managing the cost of providing garbage collection well.
Other drawbacks to privatization would be the loss of control. Even if the city does not perform the collections, it is likely they will continue to get calls for missed services, etc. The city would also lose control over rates and it is unlikely if the city would ever again have the money to purchase new sanitation equipment were the city to sell its equipment to a private company.
The benefits include enabling the city to focus on specific service areas such as law enforcement, fire protection, code enforcement, maintaining roads, etc. There are many private trash collection companies with fine customer service and excellent service, just as there are companies with neither. Using a private company would possibly provide the community with innovative approaches and techniques the government would be unable to provide. Privatizing trash collection would relieve the city of maintaining a proper workforce with the expertise to operate the department properly.
Georgetown is right to explore all options to keep expenses under control, and there is no doubt the waste management segment is likely to increase in costs just as we have seen recently with the recycling component undergoing very significant turmoil locally, nationally and globally.
There is no easy or pat answer to such a discussion. Georgetown is not in a position in which such a decision must be made quickly, so an in-depth and reasoned study can be conducted properly. Such a study under these circumstances is much better than making large decisions under duress and the pressure of budget deficits. That should be encouraging to everyone.
