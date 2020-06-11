To the Editor,
I enjoy reading our local newspaper. In most cases there are great and complete articles in it about the subject matter. In your last addition of ‘Letters to the Editor’ I believe that was not the case. The writers did a good job in voicing their opinion about racism. Obviously neither article was the complete story. Of course what happened to Mr. Floyd was inexcusable. The officers should be punished to the full extent of the law and should never happen again.
What followed by the rioters is extremely harmful to our nation and overshadows any positive message made by peaceful demonstrations. How does looting, burning businesses and murdering police help solve anything? It only makes things much worse. What is most disturbing is mayors and governors in larger cities giving these criminals passes and completely disregarding all the victims of those crimes.
Why hasn’t memorial services for law enforcement, shop owners and victims of rioters who gave their lives defending the very fabric of our country been reported? Were memorial services even held for these individuals?
Racism and police reform are serious issues that democratic politicians are using to further their agenda, not working to find realistic solutions. As a registered Democrat they certainly will not get my vote. I may be only one vote, but I certainly am not the only one that feels this way and it will show come election day. It is a shame in our society that opinions other than what is being pushed by the Democrats and media are deemed wrong and racist. Democrats and Republicans must put politics aside and work together. Citizens want change but solutions such as removing police protection is ridiculous.
Terry Hill
Georgetown
