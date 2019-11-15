To the Editor,
Rasputin came to visit central Kentucky. We were enthralled by his message. We listened raptly, holding on to his every word.
No one could contradict him, everything resonated deep within us. He left us convinced in him, mesmerized by him, but he was still Rasputin, selling himself for his own gain.
Lori Lamb
Stamping Ground
