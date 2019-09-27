To the Editor,
I’ve been so disappointed this year with the coverage (the News-Graphic) has given to GCHS this year. I am aware that most of these teams are new and young but these kids deserve the same coverage as SCHS. Even the ribbon cutting was on the back of SC homecoming. My son plays golf and you all have covered SC triple of what you have GCHS. So disappointing.
Tammy VanSteenbergh
Georgetown
