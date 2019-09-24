This past week many Scott County residents got a bitter taste, pun intended, of the future unless something changes.
The main water source for Georgetown and other Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System customers is Royal Spring. When rains and snowfalls are plentiful, Royal Spring provides an adequate water supply for the community, but even that may be challenged as the population increases.
The problem arises when rains aren’t as frequent. The aquifer begins to fall and GMWSS has to seek other water sources as it has already done several times this summer, according to general manager Chase Azevedo. In these cases, GMWSS turns to the City of Frankfort’s Plant Board or Kentucky American both of which use the Kentucky River as its water source.
“When (Royal Spring) gets to a certain level, we stop production and let it recharge,” Azevedo said last week. “We stopped withdrawing water four times in the last month and a half, and each time it takes longer to recharge.”
The Kentucky River, however, has proven not to be drought proof, which is why residents have questioned the taste and quality of water supplied recently by GWMSS, which came from outside sources.
Former Judge-Executive George Lusby knew the value of water for the future so he pushed hard to build a reservoir in the northern part of the county, only to have the plans rejected by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Another plan, apparently approved by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, was for a much larger lake, much of which was in Owen County but crossed into Scott County, but officials have said that plan is not feasible because it would require rerouting miles and miles of interstate highway.
Current Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather are very aware of the problems facing a future community without a secure and steady source of water. But in fairness the challenges and issues facing a growing community such as ours is so vast, future issues typically aren’t as pressing as more immediate ones.
The most obvious alternative water source for our community is the Ohio River, but a project to pipe in water from the river would be both immense and expensive.
It has been said that water will be the gold standard in the years ahead, so the time to plan for that is now. During times of steady rains and deep snowfalls it is easy to focus on other issues, but the concerns and complaints of water customers in recent days is minor compared to what could happen if plans aren’t made to address our future water needs.
