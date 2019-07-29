To the Editor,
Thank you, James Scogin, for your heads-up on your dad, Mike, and the newspaper’s milestones.
Our family has enjoyed the News-Graphic for 19 years. Mike Scogin has made it an excellent hometown newspaper serving our community residents and their many interests with honesty and unbiased reporting often in areas swimming with personal opinions and fact checking fakery.
As the country’s papers shrink in print or disappear altogether, we appreciate “our” newspaper even more. James’ dynamics along with a great staff giving blood, sweat, tears and a lot of soul to our hometown paper will keep it off a respirator. And reader subscriptions are always welcome and wanted.
We have enjoyed the public honor of knowing Mike Scogin. His honesty, integrity and work ethic are to be treasured like an endangered species in a world of spinners and splatterfest buzz.
May the truths of our community and our people live in the News-Graphic for many, many years to come.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
