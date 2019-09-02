Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
As a high school student in the early 1950s, memorization was a big part of Mr. Moore’s English class. His favorite was Shakespeare and we were required to quote many of his famous passages.
I read it, memorized it and quoted it. I usually didn’t understand it, though.
Today, I still remember some from the past and as I become more of a philosopher, I understand it better.
One of Shakespeare’s quotes speaks of a man’s climb on the ladder of success. He said, “When the climber reached the utmost height, he then unto the ladder turns his back, scorning the base degree by which he did ascend.”
A young man had worked hard to climb the ladder of success. He practiced all the qualities that led him to become manager of a huge corporation. He listened to others — his strongest asset was his compassion for their problems and he never ceased to trying to help others be successful.
When he attained the utmost height of his career, he changed. He became domineering, had too much to do to care for others and is now on his way to failure. He had, indeed, turned his back and was scorning that which had made him successful.
My high school coach, Tom Green, put Shakespeare’s words into a language all the players understood. He simply said, “Don’t forget how you got there.”
In sports, hard work, fundamentals and total dedication leads to a winning, successful team. Once you attain success, however, you can only remain at the top by the same method used to achieve this success. “You can’t forget how you got there.”
Success in life is often more difficult for some to deal with than failure. Shakespeare, coaches and life itself can provide many lessons and philosophies in dealing with success. None is more important than remembering those who helped along the way.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
