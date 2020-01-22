To Editor,
Honestly, people leave me shaking my head more and more these days. Here’s Judge Covington speaking to a resolution declaring the court’s support for the 2nd Amendment and our constitution.
“It is my complete belief that everyone on this court stands by the Constitution and the Second Amendment and this resolution voices that and shares that same sentiment with our leaders in Frankfort and Washington, D.C. as well.”
If Covington had restricted his statement to the 2nd Amendment alone, there would be no disputing his view. However, the reference of leaders exhibiting fealty to the U.S. Constitution in total is ludicrous.
Under Trump and McConnell, Republicans use the Constitution as a propaganda pamphlet. Locally, elected officials express no shock regarding Trump’s criminality. Where are the letters expressing outrage over Trump’s mafia shakedown attempt of Ukraine for personal political advantage? What about his obstruction of congress?
Where’s that constitution-packing libertarian, Jim Waters from down Bowling Green way? Waters has written scores of commentaries expressing his love of the Constitution.
“Ohhhhh, Jim?” Where are your condemnations of Trump/McConnell’s embrace of Putin and the GOP’s assault on the rule of law, separation of powers, and checks and balances?
Locally, Magistrate Bill Burke and other elected officials have written nothing regarding Trump to my knowledge. Apparently, Burke and crew are not in the least concerned with the principles that underlie our republic.
Burke knows Trump was impeached in accordance with the Constitution and that the trial has begun in the U.S. Senate. Since it wasn’t Obama or Hillary, perhaps local Republicans lost interest.
Check out this impeachment trial oath as adopted by the Senate in 1868:“I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.”
Impartial justice? McConnell’s idea of impartial justice is his pledge to be in total coordination with the White House. He has thus far refused to allow witnesses who have direct knowledge of these matters to be called? Moscow Mitch must be confusing impartial justice with Putin’s way.
When each senator swore this oath, as prescribed by the Constitution, I’m amazed a flood didn’t sweep the right side of the aisle. No, don’t look for equivalence here. Republicans are destroying our great nation, not democrats.
No, Judge Covington. Don’t give Republican leaders any props for respecting the Constitution. They don’t. They are not patriots. They care only about the 2nd Amendment.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
