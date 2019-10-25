To the Editor,
Remember Tangate? Oh, come on, of course you do. Tangate was when President Obama had the temerity to wear a tan suit to a press conference. It was all over Fox News so I’m sure most of you watched every riveting moment. Lou Dobbs called it shocking. Of course, we’re still waiting for Lunatic Lou to label Trump’s, “grab em by the p***” shocking.
Tangate was all the rage for quite awhile then died out when Democrats posted photos of President Bush and President Reagan wearing tan suits. Republicans are rather selective in their outrage you know.
Then, there was the time Michele Obama was blasted daily at Fox News for encouraging children to grow vegetables. And let’s not forget the time she was raked over the coals for wearing a top that showed her buff arms. Not surprisingly, photos of Melania Trump cuddled up nude with another woman (whip in hand) have not generated a word of criticism from Fox.
Bearing this in mind let’s play, If Obama: You’ll need a pencil and paper and then we can get started. Your job is to write down what Republicans would be saying if Obama did these things.
— Trump recently offered to release weaponry long approved by Congress to the President of the Ukraine but said he would need a favor. This favor was to provide dirt regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine that might discredit Joe Biden.
— Attorney General Barr and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, put on their mafia hats and Trump sent them off to Europe looking for dirt on Biden. Now, go and write down what Republicans would be saying if Obama’s Attorney General did this.
Here’s what Sen. Lindsey Graham once thought regarding the impeachment. “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body (U.S. Congress) determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
Now, Graham sings a different tune. Even though Trump is the most corrupt president in our history, Graham, McConnell, Rand Paul, Andy Barr and almost every other Republican official in the land embrace him.
Bill Clinton obstructed justice in the investigation of his tryst with Monica Lewinski and was impeached. He lied under oath. The Mueller report cited 10 instances when Donald Trump obstructed justice. Now, he’s bartering military aid with Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden’s son. This is an egregious violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Apparently, Republicans no longer care about the Constitution, or the rule of law, or separation of powers. Trump said it himself. He could shoot people on Fifth Avenue and his followers would support him anyway.
No true patriot supports these vile people. Do better.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
