To the Editor,
Our thanks to all those people who continue to work and aren’t free to stay safely at home: our city police officers, county deputies, and 911 operators, fire-fighters and medical personnel; grocery-store and pharmacy workers and everyone else holding things together.
Rev. Jack Brooks
Ironworks Pike Community Church
