Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
I was driving down Old Lemons Mill Road last week. My, how it has changed since I grew up on Second Street. Between Second Street and McKnight’s pond there was where my best friend Jerry Shumate lived.
June Whitson’s backyard backed up to Lemons Mill and he had a pet crow that served as the best watch dog in the neighborhood. No way could you get in their yard without him sounding off. A lot of people said he could talk but if he could I never heard him, unless you consider “caw caw” to be talking.
There were no organized sports when I grew up. No Little League or AAU or parents carrying their kid to some event. But there wee a million things to do. We swam in the pond on the hot afternoons and fished for catfish at night. There were games like kick-the-can and hide-and-seek.
We played choose up games of baseball there in the field on Lemons Mill Road in the summer and hunted rabbits in the same field in the winter. There was one special event that still sticks out in my mind that Betsy thought was right funny when I reminisced as we drove this short distance last week.
I must not have been over 10 or 12 years old at the time when the boys of Second Street built a clubhouse in the field there beside the road. It was pretty well built from wood that we gathered from everyone in the neighborhood. We got cardboard boxes and used carpet tacks to nail them to the walls for insulation. We salvaged a lot of old bricks from a burned-out building at the college and made a brick floor and fireplace. The fireplace was our undoing, however.
It was great the first fall. We slipped into the nearby corn field where we got roasting ears nearly every night, and along with some hot dogs and potatoes, we had a great time.
The next spring, however, Bill Price, Buddy Perry and myself went by the clubhouse to get it ready for the new year. It was a little cold so we decided to build a fire. The entire place went up in flames and we took off.
Flames were jumping 20 feet up in the air when the fire trucks arrived. Our parents war down there screaming their children were in there and might be killed. First they were afraid we might have killed ourselves, then when we cam out of hiding we were afraid they were going to kills us.
It really wasn’t that funny at the time, but 50 years later it is what we now refer to as the good old days. We knew we were going to get our backsides busted, and that was bad enough. But what really scared us was that we thought we might even be sent to reform school.
I need to take a few more trips down that old road. There are a million stories just waiting to be told. Maybe someday the name of it could be changed to Memory Lane.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
