To the Editor,
I would like to express my appreciation to the rescuers that came to my aid on July 7 after a tractor accident. These rescuers were perfect strangers, my neighbors and the Georgetown/Scott County Fire and EMS departments. You are my heroes.
After four hours of surgery and nine days in the hospital, I am learning how to walk again.
Thank you.
Jerry Rogowski
Georgetown
