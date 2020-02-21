To the editor,
Toyota Kentucky, a major employer in this community has been celebrated on the front pages for decades, but there is room for improvement. Below is a letter I sent to Susan Elkington, president, asking the company to consider the impacts of outsourcing on its team members:
Today, my husband, a newly retired 31 year career employee at TMMK, (Die Manufacturing, Team Leader, Maintenance), contacted ADP about a withholding error on his W-2.
Toyota eliminated its in house payroll department years ago. The ADP employee was working from a call center script. Our address changed from Kentucky to Ohio in August in anticipation of retirement, and state withholding taxes were split between the two. The payroll Department in Plano under withheld Kentucky tax due, because, ADP explained, Kentucky follows a “full reporting” income requirement.
It would have been helpful if TMMK explained more about that rule, but there is no payroll department at TMMK anymore, and you can’t just call Plano to work it out. Our CPA will work with Ohio to straighten it out.
The structure for assisting team members with these issues is not satisfactory at all. As a manager, if and when you run into any obstacles, how are your issues resolved? Hopefully, all employees are treated with dignity, respect and responsiveness when these problems arise.
My daughter, a nearly eight-year employee in Assembly 1, recently tried to enroll for drop in care for her six year old at the child development center, a corporation. For mandatory Saturday overtime, she needs daycare; it is difficult to find someone who will come to your house at 5:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning. The corporation has a policy that if only one or two children need care, they do not provide it — it is not cost effective. Should she pay the enrollment fee if they won’t guarantee Saturday care? The result leaves team members scrambling for childcare for Saturday overtime.
I speak up for my family because both of them were and are dedicated employees who deserve better treatment. During my husband’s 30 years, he made it to work in several record snowstorms because he was dedicated to his job. He is one of only a handful of industrial maintenance specialists chosen to travel to Canada and Texas, because he possesses an elite level of skill adjusting presses and equipment supporting Toyota’s goal of producing a world class vehicle.
Because of the length of his service, he and I remember when knowledgeable, caring TMMK employees worked on site to run the day care and answer your payroll questions, in order to provide the best possible support to its employees. Those days are gone. In the trade off for increased efficiency and profit, an intangible loss occurred.
Being there for employees who need child care, accurate payroll records or correcting errors as necessary, is a basic responsibility owed to every team member. Frustrated employees who no longer feel valued valued may well be too distracted by daycare or payroll headaches to concentrate on the pursuit of excellence Toyota claims to stand for. In the quest for manufacturing excellence and profit, your employees have been left behind.
Sharon Roggenkamp
Middletown, Ohio
