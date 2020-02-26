To the Editor,
The Feb. 19 op-ed regarding Senate Bill 50 is very misleading. Sen. Max Wise, who introduced SB 50 in the General Assembly, has made clear that the legislation will not impact health care facilities that are using the 340b program properly.
As a long-time community pharmacist and a supporter of SB 50, I think it’s important to clarify that the legislation will actually help, not hurt, Kentucky patients. SB 50 is designed to ensure pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are no longer able to hide behind the guise of being a sub-contractor and thus avoiding accountability for unfair practices like spread pricing and low reimbursement rates. These sneaky practices are costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year and putting the patient/pharmacist relationship at risk.
PBMs claim to save patients valuable dollars on their prescription medications, but in reality, they are driving up health care costs, particularly when it comes to medications for Kentucky’s 1.4 million Medicaid beneficiaries. With PBMs refusing to play by the rules, community pharmacies are being forced to close doors. These closures harm the many Kentuckians who depend on their local pharmacists for quality care.
A pharmacy carveout is critical to ensure transparency and cost savings in Kentucky’s Medicaid system—something that will benefit all patients, providers and taxpayers. We cannot allow miseducation and fearmongering to stop our lawmakers from voting yes to SB 50.
Chris Palutis, R.Ph.
Winchester
