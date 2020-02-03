Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
I had a unique opportunity to return to the classroom this week to speak with a group of college students. It has been more than three decades since I last taught a class and it brought back a lot of pleasant memories.
The subject I was asked to speak about was my experiences in solving problems. Having been in the school business as a teacher and principal for more than 30 years, then being a judge-executive for more than a decade, plus being the father of five children, I have certainly had the opportunity to solve problems.
When I was a student many years ago, I was taught there was a scientific method to solving problems. First, you would form a hypothesis. This is what you believed. Then you would test this hypothesis and finally reach a conclusion. This might work in the scientific field, but in everyday life I believe you need a different approach.
The problems we face in everyday life have to do with such things such as death and dying. They have to do with broken relationships and dealing with disappointments. They have to do with dealing with a child that has made a terrible mistake, or a parent that has forgotten what a parent should be. They have to do with a child who has been abused or an adult who is suffering from chronic depression. These are the problems we must be able to deal with and no scientific method will help here.
So how do you deal with these problems? I believe with all my heart that is through a strong philosophy of life based on the teachings found in the Bible. I have shared my philosophy through this column with you, and that is what I shared with this group of college students.
When tragedy happens, and it will with all of us, one of the best lessons we can learn is simply that time will not stand still. The hands of time will move on. “Be still and know that I am God,” says it all.
Children will stray from the way they are taught, but remember this, “Bring up a child in the way that he should go and when he is old, he will not part from it.” Never give up, never ever give up when someone needs you.
When you have been wronged, by someone else, I mean really, really wronged, how do you deal with this? The answer might lie in the most difficult of all things and that is forgiveness. “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
There is no end to the problems we will encounter as we make this journey through life. There will never be a specific answer for each situation we encounter. It is for this reason I believe we solve our problems by building a strong foundation based on proven truths. Patiences, discipline, forgiveness and love are primary among those truths we need to meet each day’s challenges.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
