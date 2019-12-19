Merry Christmas! We are only a couple of days away from a much-anticipated break. With the holiday season upon us, our attention naturally turns to thoughts of spending time with family and friends, the hustle and bustle of Christmas activities and hopes for the New Year. It is a very exciting time of the year!
However, many children and families struggle with challenges that can make this time of year difficult. For this reason, it is important that we continue to show care and compassion as we support students and offer encouragement to friends and colleagues.
The spirit of the holiday season gives us hope for good fortune and a fresh beginning in the New Year ahead. It is my wish that you will find joy this holiday season and that the New Year will be open to a world of opportunity.
It is also important to take a well-deserved rest. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our outstanding staff for their tireless efforts and contributions throughout the year. My best wishes for a safe, relaxing and fulfilling Christmas to you and all your loved ones.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dr. Kevin Hub is superintendent of Scott County Schools.
