To the Editor,
Spring is here and it’s getting time for the annual ritual of cleaning up the road shoulders littered with tons of trash. Some of us value the beauty of liter free roads but unfortunately too many of our fellow citizens do not share that value. If you liter, it’s most likely because your parents did and so you continue to carry on the family tradition.
We are blessed to live in a beautiful part of the world. The beauty of the horse farms and other attractions bring tourists from all around the world, yet they are greeted with trash lined roads. Tourists spend money and that enhances the economy ,i.e. puts money back into the community and that benefits everyone.
On a recent day I cleaned up a quarter mile section of a local 2 lane road and collected over 300 pounds of trash, mostly bottles and drink cans. Based on this small sampling, a conservative estimate for the trash on the 290 miles of Scott County maintained roads is 348,000 pounds and that doesn’t even include the state and federal roads.
The fine in Kentucky for littering is $500 but that’s not a deterrent because hardly anyone is ever ticketed and fined. If we are serious about maintaining clean highways maybe we should petition the state to either enforce the existing law or take the signs down.
Another longer range approach would be teaching young school children the ABC’s of maintaining a clean environment. Maybe they could even admonish careless parents.
We’re all involved in determining the quality and beauty of our surrounding environment, so if by any chance your conscience is bothering you, step to the plate and make a difference and we’re all thank you.
Milton Adams
Georgetown
