To the Editor,
One Tuesday morning, I was driving down Main Street before daylight headed to Walmart, not my usual time of travel. I saw red lights appearing on a large front window, it was a huge red “Valentine” heart. Then, soon, I saw a tall string of white lights coming from the fire station lawn. As I got nearer, I saw a very tall, graceful stream of white lights with a lit star perched on top. At Walmart I noticed Easter candy and cards. As I left and headed home, I saw beautiful blue skies and sunshine and blooms of white pear trees flooding the town and pink blossoms and yellow daffodils. I said aloud to myself, “Yes! Easter is coming!”
Winnie Bratcher
Georgetown
