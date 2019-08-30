All state agencies are subject to an audit by the state auditor.
Shortly after the audit is completed, a brief description of the audit in the form of a letter from the state auditor is published in the News-Graphic. The newspaper receives a summary copy of the audit and when necessary we publish a news article, but if the audit is routine with no abnormalities we typically allow the auditor’s letter to speak for itself.
In the Aug. 24 edition of the News-Graphic, the Scott County Clerk’s office published a notice of its completed audit, which is appropriate and fine, although the auditor’s letter was already scheduled to be published in the News-Graphic. That letter was published in the Tuesday, Aug. 27 edition.
What caught our eye in the county clerk’s public notice was the following: “A personal copy of the audit report may be produced at a rate of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per page.”
There are several opinions from the Kentucky Attorney General’s office stating any public office, including city, county, school boards, P&Z boards, city-owned utilities, jails, etc., should only charge a “reasonable fee” for public documents and has mentioned specifically 10 cents ($0.10) per page as a reasonable fee. This rate of 10 cents per page has been mentioned in multiple AG opinions and the opinions often add any fees charged in excess of the actual cost is a violation of the state’s Open Records Act.
Public agencies cannot charge for a portion of the lease of a copier or staff time for accumulating and/or copying public documents because that is already paid with tax dollars. That is why the attorney general believes 10 cents per page is reasonable. Paper costs typically range from 5-to-7 cents per sheet, so the 10 cents allows some cushion. The attorney general does allow a state agency to charge more if the documents are required for a commercial purpose, but it is unlikely an audit of the county clerk would be necessary for any commercial purpose.
While this public notice was issued by the county clerk’s office, and although we are unaware of other public offices that may be charging excessive fees for public documents, we felt it necessary to alert the public and all public agencies to revisit state law and revise their policies and rates if necessary.
We are obviously not discussing a lot of money, and some may say this is much ado about nothing, but we believe anything that may serve as an obstacle for the general public to monitor its government’s actions is inappropriate and needs to be called out.
These documents belong to the public, and we encourage all government agencies to recognize that fact.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.