editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part column.
Introibo ad altare Dei (“I will go onto the altar of God”).
This is what you hear at the beginning of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) before the priest ascends the steps to the altar to confect the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. It is part of the preparatory prayers at the foot of the altar which includes Psalm 42 Judica Me (“Judge me...”) and the Confiteor (“I confess...”) with its thrice intoned mea culpa (“through my fault”). These are prayers of humility, love, desire, contrition and confidence. Every Sunday now for three years, my wife and I have listened to these Latin prayers at St. Frances de Sales Church, a 200-year-old jewel in rural western Scott County. As an adult convert to Catholicism in 1986, I had no exposure to the TLM but was instead nourished by the Vatican II Council’s Novus Ordo (New Order) English-language rite found at most American parishes. Why did I switch to the old, traditional rite celebrated in an ancient “dead” language I barely understood? What did I find there that I didn’t find at the Novus Ordo? Let me show you.
Silence. Entering the church, you are immediately bathed in sweet divine silence screaming in your bones that this is a special place and that something special is in the offing. There is no chit chatting. There is no murmuring. There is no droning on of things profane. The outside world is kept at bay by this womb-like silence. You quickly realize that your fellow worshipers are preparing for something divinely serious. Their silent prayers of contrition, adoration, petition and thanksgiving, and even a rosary, join the priest’s sacrifice on the altar. This silence offers a contemplative refuge for those attempting to recall their sins before heading to the confessional before Mass. This soothing silence continues after Mass as worshipers remain in their pews silently saying their post communion prayers of thanksgiving such as the Anima Christi (“Soul of Christ, sanctify me…”) or St. Francis Xavier’s Hymn of Love (“Oh God, I love Thee not because I hope for heaven thereby…”).
Chapel veils. You see a beautiful panorama of women and girls, brides of Christ, wearing white, black, beige, blue, red, gold or green veils over their hair, their “glory,” as a sign of humility before His glory. It is a garden of humility. Like the linen that covers the precious vessels on the altar, so too do the chapel veils cover precious femininity. Incidentally, while chapel veils are commonly worn during the TLM they are not mandatory nor is anyone pressured to wear them.
Mike Key is a Georgetown resident.
