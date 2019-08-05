Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
This past Sunday the Georgetown College football team visited our church. There were nearly 100 young men and their coaches. As I sat behind them, I wondered what might be going through their young minds as they were about to begin this new college football season. I’m sure for many it was their first extended time away from home.
No doubt their coaches have reminded them of the great season almost a decade ago when he Tigers of Georgetown College won the national championship. This surely will be the goal they will be challenged to attain as they prepare to start this new season.
I remember well that cold December day that the championship game was played. For 60 minutes The Tigers battled the Pacific Lutheran team in one of the hardest fought games I have ever witnessed. It rained. It snowed. The sun even broke through a few times, but nothing affected the fine play of both teams, and when the final whistle blew, Georgetown College had eked out a victory. They were the new national champions.
This was an ending that brought pride to all of Scott County and a moment in the lives of each player and coach that I am sure will be remembered for as long as they live. It will be a story they will tell their children’s children that, “Yes, I was a member of the national champions.”
There was another story that unfolded that cold December Day, however, that for the most part, went unnoticed during the celebration of this great victory.
As the Tiger football team gathered in the center of the field to receive their championship trophy, something very unusual happened. The entire Pacific Lutheran team came onto the filed and every player and coach stood and cheered for this team that had just dashed their hopes of being national champions. That’s right. They stood and cheered. How many times have you ever seen this in any sport? They, too, had worked just as hard and just as long as the victors had, but the prize was not theirs.
The greatest lessons in life often come from learning to deal with disappointments and what a great lesson these young men must have learned from their wise coaches. They had given their very best, but on this day, their best was not enough to make them national champions. How they handled their disappointments, however, showed that it is not necessary to always win to be a champion.
All of us will face situations in life that will bring about disappointments. The true test of a champion is how we deal with these disappointments. Will we complain and blame others, or will we have the courage to stand on the sideline and be pleased that we have given our best?
The young men that visited our church have a great challenge to live up to the standard set before them. A great challenge, however, is to be certain that in life as in football that you can give your very best. It will be well for all of us to remember that it is not always important to be the best, but more important that we do our best.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
