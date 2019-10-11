To the Editor,
On Sept. 12, 2019, 200 cancer survivors and their loved ones gathered at Evans Orchard Event Barn for the annual Survivor’s Dinner. This annual event is a time for survivors to gather and share the bond they share while enjoying dinner and prize drawings. This year’s keynote speaker at “Celebrating Life” was Ron Epperson.
Many thanks to Commonwealth Tool and Machine and Carbide Products for sponsoring the meal provided by Made From Scratch and O’Charley’s for providing desserts. Georgetown Flowers provided the table decor.
We are also thankful for the following business and people who that gave generously:
Advance Auto Parts-Edwards Ave.; Advance Auto Parts-Georgetown Rd., Lexington; All That and More; Angie Clemons-Country Craft Heaven Store; Ann’s Hallmark, Landsdowne Shoppes, Lexington; Applebee’s; Arby’s; Auto Zone, South Broadway; Babes BBQ; Backwards Jewelry-Lauren Parker; Battle Axes (Recreation Center); Big O Tires; Biggby Coffee; Birdsong Quilting, Embroidery & Crafts; Bi-Water Farm; Bless Your h’Art Pottery; Broussard’s Delta Kitchen; Buffalo Wild Wings; Bypass Rental of Georgetown; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Lexington.; Carriage House Gifts & Flowers; The Castle Jewelry, West New Circle, Lexington; Central Bank of Georgetown; Central Kentucky Veterinary Center; Cherry Blossom Golf Course; Chick-fil-A; Chop House,Lexington; Cracker Barrel; Cravens & Lewis Jewelry; Crystal Taylor; Culver’s; Dan’s Discount; Deanna Short; 84 Lumber; Em & Me; Fava’s Restaurant; Fogle Fixin’s; Foley’s Auction & Realty Company; Frank’s Donuts; Frisch’s Big Boy; Galvin’s; Georgetown Tire LLC/Goodyear Tire; Great Clips (Kroger); Great Clips (Walmart); Hair Rock Salon-Tami Horn; Hair Worx-Lisa Gillispie; Hidden Trove-Court St., L. Parker; Hilton Hotel, Vine St. Lexington; Hockensmith Insurance Agency; HOME 2 Suites by Hilton; John Goble; John S. Hockensmith Fine Art Editions; Johnson’s Funeral Home; Josie’s Restaurant; Ken Towery Tire & Auto, E.New Circle, Rd., Lexington; Kentucky American Water Company-Lexington; Kentucky Fried Chicken; Kentucky Motors (KOI Auto Parts); King Tut Mediterranean & Indian Grill; Kroger; laAntigua Mexican Restaurant; Local Connection (at Bluegrass Stockyards); Logan’s Roadhouse, Pavillion Way, Lexington; Long John Silver’s
Longview Golf Course’; Mama Dee’s Coney Island, New.Circle Rd., Lexington; Mancino’s; Mary Kay Consultant-Heather Ray Johnson; McAlister’s Deli; McDonald’s; Melissa Weber (TERRA Essential Oils); Melissa Weber (Invitation Designer); Merle Norman (by Walmart); Miss Behaven; MLS Power Sports; Monica Cakes; Monica Campbell; Montana Grill, Lexington; Nelson Smith, Lexington; Nevaeh Blue Salon-Shannon Fox; Nevaeh Blue Salon-Kimberly Ward; Nothing Bundt Cakes, Lexington; OEC Japanese Express; Oh Sew Cute; Open Window Sents; LaDonna Durham; O’Reilly’s Auto Parts; Oser Paint & Flooring; Panera Bread; Pat Juett Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Perfect Square Designs by Mitch Lair; Pickett’s Roofing; Polycraft Tool; Poor Man’s Cafe; Pratt’s Lawn & Landscape; Qdoba; Raenell Whitaker Photography; Rafferty’s-Hamburg, Lexington; Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers; Rally’s, Richmond Road, Lexington; Ramsey’s Restaurants & Missie’s Pies; RE/MAX Creative Realty; Anne & Mike Crisp; Red State BBQ;
Rivard Fine Jewelry, Tates Creek, Lexington; Rodney’s on Broadway; Rooster’s; Ruby Tuesday; The Salon on Broadway-Chauncey Burchfield; The Salon on Broadway-Tara Roland; The Salon on Broadway-Alissa Kirby; Scott County Public Library; Scott County Veterinary Clinic (Dr. Young); Seeds & Saplings; Sling Point Firearms; Sonic Drive-In;
Southern States; Starbucks, Connector Road; State Farm Insurance, Becky Jordan; Steel Magnolia Fashions; Summit Salon Academy, New Circle Road, Lexington; Tammy’s T-Shirts; Texas Roadhouse, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington; Texas Roadhouse, Richmond Road, Lexington; Theatres of Georgetown; Time to Shine Car Wash; Tire Discounters, Georgetown; Tire Discounters, Winchester Road, Lexington; Tonya Allen, published children’s book author of Turley Turtle Discovers Friendship; Trindy’s; Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home; Two Chicks & Company, Southland Drive, Lexington; Upbeat Cafe; V. I. P. Car Wash, Connector Road; Walmart; Welch’s Builders; Matt Welch; Landmark Property Group; Wendy’s; Whitney’s Gifts; Wilshire’s; Wireless World DY, East New Circle Road, Lexington; Advanced Tax Services, Inc.; Doug Smth; Farrar Realty Agency; Georgetown Advantage Air and Hoghead Trailer. The team volunteers were Lynda & Mike Tackett, Jean Gillispie, Gina Whittle, April Gibbons, Barbara, Riley, & Bren Hargis, Marsha & Kenny Littral, Alissa & Hayden Kirby, Ronnie & Theresa Epperson, Kara Hammel, Oney & Lee Dell Vanlandingham, & Director, Becky Manley (ACS- Lexington)
Lee Vanlandingham
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.