Members of the Scott County Board of Education are responsible for our community’s most precious resource and the key to its future, our children and their educational opportunities.
Maybe they serve to improve those opportunities for students, maybe they do it to ensure our community has a highly educated workforce able to improve the local economy, or maybe they do it because they believe in the importance of public education.
Whatever the reason, our board members spend hours reading materials and digging into reports to prepare for meetings. State law requires members to obtain training on finance, ethics, leadership and other topics.
When changes are made at the state level, school board members look at board policies and the budget to decide how to meet the new requirements.
Most importantly, school board members are members of the community, they must be prepared to answer questions about district operations at the grocery store or at the board table.
School Board Recognition Month in January is a good time to recognize Scott County school board members Kevin Kidwell, Susan Duncan, JoAnna Fryman, Stephanie Powers and Diana Brooker.
I hope that you will take a few moments this month to thank them for their contribution to the long-term success of our school system.
Dr. Kevin Hub is superintendent of Scott County Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.