To the editor,
It was a traditional Thanksgiving dinner: the usual characters including sports experts channeling heroes old and new while awaiting the feast.
Uncle “Know-it-all” was a Trumper surprising no one and no one cared. But his daughter, who never liked her dad’s politics, suddenly was a Trumper, too.
“Why?” questions from the family revealed her rage: she was forced to take early retirement, which reduced her pension plus make her pay more for her own health care. She stated Fox News warned her. “The Democrats are to blame.” Ah, yes.
Thanksgiving rules required all cell phones off and placed in the hall basket. Then the hosting family leads everyone in prayers of gratitude. Family members all brought their assigned specialties to share. Anyone even suggesting they might want to bring something different was ruled a sacrilege.
Thanksgiving dinners have a sacredness of the “Last Supper” because we know some people will not be with us next year. New babies ease the loss but cannot replace memories of jokes, tears, sorrow and laughter that slip away with them.
Thanksgiving is more than food. It is about the love, trust and decency in our hearts that we share with each other because we know like politics and politicians we too will turn into ashes in time. That should keep all of us humble and kind.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
