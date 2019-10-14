Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
There is no love like a mother’s love. There are many different definitions of love, but for a mother’s love there are as many definitions as there are mothers.
Watch a football game and when the camera is on one of those big burly players, notice what he says, “Hi, mom.” When a youngster is in trouble his first sentence is, “I want my mommy.” No, there is no love like a mother’s love.
I just finished a book that tells the story of a mother’s love better than any I have ever read. It comes from a collection of stories by one of the greatest American writers in our history, Ernie Pyle.
Ernie Pyle spent his entire adult life traveling across the world writing short essays about life. During the Second World War he was the most famous writer in America. His vivid accounts of the battlefront were published in nearly every newspaper and his name was a household word for everyone old enough to know of the horrors of war.
This story took place, however, before the war and before he became so famous. From the time Ernie got his first job as a reporter he began to travel across America writing human-interest stories about unknown characters from every walk of life. These travels caused him to spend very little time at home. In fact, he said in nearly 20 years, he had only been home for two months.
It was during one of these extended trips to California that he received word that his mother back in Indiana had a stroke and was not expected to live. As he hurried back across the country a million memories raced across his mind. He remembered how his parents had sacrificed to send him to school. He remembered his mother’s cooking. He remembered that special hug as each time he set out on another long journey. He had achieved success far above anything he had ever expected and as he wondered if he would get back home in time to say his last goodbye to his mother, the one thing he wanted most to ask was simply this, “Momma, are you proud of me?”
He knew he was famous and following his dreams. He also knew he had left his family to pursue his dreams. Would this somehow make a difference for all these years he had been gone? Would his mother be proud of him?
His mother was in a coma when he finally reached her side. Unable to communicate, he spent each night at her bedside. Then one night his aunt awoke him. “Your mother is awake; go quickly, she knows you are here. Her voice is weak, but she has said a few words.”
As Ernie pushed his ear close to her mouth to hear the weak words from his dying mother she whispered these words, “Son, are you proud of me?”
So how do you define a mother’s love? There must be a million ways but for sure there is no love like a mother’s love.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
