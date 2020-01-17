To the Editor,
I approve of the county board’s refusal to declare sanctuary status for gun rights, because then you would be violating laws.
I could go on and on about the functions of such government boards to make resolutions without a more balanced input from citizens. But instead, we should ask ourselves if the county officials would approve a resolution as follows, if approached by a group of concerned citizens:
“We approve the consideration of reasonable laws and regulations which provide for responsible gun ownership and which use due process to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a danger to themselves or other innocent people.”
Taylor Thompson
Georgetown
